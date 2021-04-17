Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announces Ramazan school timings

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced new school timings for Ramazan.

All primary and secondary schools will be open from 8am to 12:30pm. On Fridays, classes will end at 12pm.

Educational Institutions in the province will begin reopening from April 19. In the first phase, classes from grades nine to 12 will resume in the following cities:

Peshawar

Nowshera

Charsadda

Bannu

Mardan

Swabi

Swat

Malakand

Dir Lower

Dir Upper

Shangla

Khyber

Buner

Abbottabad

Haripur

Mansehra

Chitral

Dera Ismail Khan

Students will be called in on 50% attendance on alternate days “under strict SOP compliance”, a notification issued by the Elementary and Secondary Education Department stated.

Classes from grades one to eight will be closed till April 27.

Earlier this month, the government suspended physical classes at school across Pakistan till April 28.

Pakistan schools and coronavirus

All educational institutions across the country were closed in late February 2020 after coronavirus cases began to rise. They were reopened in phases starting September 15, 2020.

On November 23, 2020, after the second wave of coronavirus cases hit the country, the government announced that all educational institutions would close again from November 26, 2020.

Classes were taken online till December 24, 2020, and winter vacations started from December 25, 2020, and were supposed to last till January 10. The government said it would hold a meeting to review the decision to reopen schools on January 4.

The NCOC then decided that schools would reopen in phases with classes nine to 12 being the first to reopen on January 18.

On March 10, the government closed schools in Punjab, Islamabad, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for two weeks in light of the third wave of the coronavirus.