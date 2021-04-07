Wednesday, April 7, 2021  | 23 Shaaban, 1442
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announces matric exam schedule

Exams will start on May 24

Photo: File

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has finalised its higher secondary exam schedule. According to KP Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarakai, matric exams will begin on May 24, while intermediate students will sit for their exams on June 17. O and A level exams will be held as per schedule starting May 10. In a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood ensured that coronavirus SOPs will be strictly followed at all examination centres. Announcement Exams conducting schedule has been decided for KP schools. Matriculation- SSC exams will be conducted on 21 May, 2021, and Higher secondary-HSSC exams will be conducted on 17 June, 2021.— Shahram Khan Tarakai (@ShahramKTarakai) April 7, 2021 On Tuesday, Tarakai said that schools across the province, that were previously closed due to rising coronavirus infections, will be reopened on April 18. Classes one to eight in virus hotspots will, on the other hand, remain closed till Eid. "We have also requested and emphasized prioritising #COVID19 vaccination for teachers and staff and declare them the frontlines in fighting the pandemic," he tweeted. Earlier this week, coronavirus vaccination was made mandatory for all medical students at all public and private colleges and varsities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Students and staff have been given a time of two weeks to get the jab after which the institutions will resume classes. The vaccines will be provided by the Pakistan Medical Commission free of cost. In the last 24 hours, 4,004 new cases were reported nationwide while over 100 people succumbed to the virus.
