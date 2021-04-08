Thursday, April 8, 2021  | 24 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > News

Khawaja Asif’s judicial remand extended till April 22

He was arrested on December 29, 2020

Posted: Apr 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Apr 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Khawaja Asif’s judicial remand extended till April 22

Photo: Online

A Lahore accountability court has extended the judicial remand of PML-N MNA Khawaja Asif till April 22 in an assets case.

He has been accused of owning more assets than his income.

Asif had filed for bail in the case on March 27. He said that NAB has yet to submit the evidence gathered against him. The Lahore High Court will give the verdict on it.

He was arrested by NAB in assets and money laundering cases on December 29, 2020.

Asif is a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan from NA-73 Sialkot-II. He was disqualified by the Islamabad High Court ahead of the 2018 general elections for possessing an Iqama (foreign employment contract).

But the Supreme Court had declared the verdict void and allowed him to contest the election.

He has held key portfolios in the cabinet in the tenure of the PML-N government.

