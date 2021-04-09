Friday, April 9, 2021  | 25 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

KDA to auction commercial plots in Karachi on April 21-22

It will be held at Karachi Civic Centre

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
KDA to auction commercial plots in Karachi on April 21-22

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

The Karachi Development Authority has scheduled the auction of its commercial plots on April 21-22.

There are a total of 47 commercial plots and one residential plot up for auction. These plots lie in Korangi Township, Surjani Township, North Karachi Township, Old Nazimabad, Clifton and Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

On April 21, the public auction of Korangi Township and Surjani Township commercial plots will be held.

It includes 17 commercial plots of Korangi Township measuring 40sq yards to 300sq yards. The security deposit for each plot is Rs500,000.

There are eight commercial plots in Surjani Township. Ranging from 250sq yards to 800sq yards, their security deposit is Rs500,000.

On April 22, the KDA will auction 23 commercial plots in North Karachi Township, Old Nazimabad, Clifton and Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

Seven commercial plots are to be auctioned in North Karachi Township. They measure up to 150sq yards. The security deposit for each plot is Rs500,000.

A commercial plot of 600sq yards in Old Nazimabad will be up for auction on April 22. Its security deposit is Rs1,000,000.

A commercial plot of 400sq yards is available in Clifton too. The security deposit for the plot is Rs1,000,000.

Thirteen commercial plots of 400sq yards will be up for auction in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. The security deposit for each plot is Rs1,000,000.

Unsuccessful bidders will be returned their payorders on the completion of auction proceedings.

The auction will open at 10am. It will be held at the KDA Seminar Hall on the first floor of Karachi Civic Centre.

Senior KDA officers say that the auction would improve the authority’s financial condition. The last public auction of KDA plots was held in 2019.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi kda
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
KDA, Karachi, auction, commercial plots,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Supreme Court orders demolition of Nasla Tower in Karachi
Supreme Court orders demolition of Nasla Tower in Karachi
Watch: Did rocks from outer space fall in Karachi?
Watch: Did rocks from outer space fall in Karachi?
Pakistan restricts arrivals from 22 countries till April 20
Pakistan restricts arrivals from 22 countries till April 20
Sindh announces new school timings for Ramazan
Sindh announces new school timings for Ramazan
Three killed, seven injured in Karachi cylinder blast
Three killed, seven injured in Karachi cylinder blast
Ummat newspaper under fire for inappropriate language against Aurat marchers
Ummat newspaper under fire for inappropriate language against Aurat marchers
No additional load-shedding in Karachi this summer: K-Electric
No additional load-shedding in Karachi this summer: K-Electric
Amar Jaleel’s 2017 freedom of expression comments attract right-wing anger
Amar Jaleel’s 2017 freedom of expression comments attract right-wing anger
Will support Tareen, not answerable to PTI: Punjab MPA
Will support Tareen, not answerable to PTI: Punjab MPA
Karachi man, wife stage robbery of 190 tolas of gold
Karachi man, wife stage robbery of 190 tolas of gold
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.