KDA to auction commercial plots in Karachi on April 21-22

The Karachi Development Authority has scheduled the auction of its commercial plots on April 21-22.

There are a total of 47 commercial plots and one residential plot up for auction. These plots lie in Korangi Township, Surjani Township, North Karachi Township, Old Nazimabad, Clifton and Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

On April 21, the public auction of Korangi Township and Surjani Township commercial plots will be held.

It includes 17 commercial plots of Korangi Township measuring 40sq yards to 300sq yards. The security deposit for each plot is Rs500,000.

There are eight commercial plots in Surjani Township. Ranging from 250sq yards to 800sq yards, their security deposit is Rs500,000.

On April 22, the KDA will auction 23 commercial plots in North Karachi Township, Old Nazimabad, Clifton and Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

Seven commercial plots are to be auctioned in North Karachi Township. They measure up to 150sq yards. The security deposit for each plot is Rs500,000.

A commercial plot of 600sq yards in Old Nazimabad will be up for auction on April 22. Its security deposit is Rs1,000,000.

A commercial plot of 400sq yards is available in Clifton too. The security deposit for the plot is Rs1,000,000.

Thirteen commercial plots of 400sq yards will be up for auction in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. The security deposit for each plot is Rs1,000,000.

Unsuccessful bidders will be returned their payorders on the completion of auction proceedings.

The auction will open at 10am. It will be held at the KDA Seminar Hall on the first floor of Karachi Civic Centre.

Senior KDA officers say that the auction would improve the authority’s financial condition. The last public auction of KDA plots was held in 2019.