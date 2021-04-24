Saturday, April 24, 2021  | 11 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Karachi’s air quality ranked worst in Pakistan today

Dust particles in the air have increased: Met office

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Karachi was ranked the most polluted city in Pakistan Saturday morning.

Unhealthy levels of pollution were recorded in the air plunging the air quality of the city to 175 US AQI, according to IQAir.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department blamed this on an increase in dust particles. Visibility near the Jinnah International Airport reduced to 2km affecting flight operations.

Winds in Karachi are blowing from the northwest at a speed of 21km per hour.

Read: Pakistan is the world’s second most polluted country: report

The Met office’s heatwave centre warned that the temperature will hover between 38 and 40 degrees. “The weather will remain hot and humid till Monday.”

Earlier this week, the meteorological department predicted a heatwave in the city from April 23 to April 25. The city is likely to experience two heatwaves during Ramazan.

Here are some ways to stay cool in the Karachi heat:

  • Don’t go out between 12pm and 3pm when the sun is the strongest
  • Wear loose-fitting and lightweight clothing
  • Wear sunscreen and stay in the shade
  • Drink plenty of fluids
  • Cover your head (wear a scarf or cap)
  • Use lip balm and eye drops to make sure your lips and eyes don’t get too dry

You should also know what the symptoms are of a heat stroke.

Signs to watch out for:

  • Throbbing headache
  • Dizziness and light-headedness
  • Lack of sweating despite the heat
  • Red, hot, and dry skin
  • Muscle weakness or cramps
  • Nausea and vomiting
  • Rapid heartbeat
  • Rapid, shallow breathing
  • Behavioral changes such as confusion, disorientation, or staggering
  • Seizures
  • Unconsciousness

If you experience these symptoms, you should visit a hospital.

air quality Karachi
 
﻿
 
 
