Karachi’s air quality ranked worst in Pakistan today

Dust particles in the air have increased: Met office
Karachi was ranked the most polluted city in Pakistan Saturday morning.
Unhealthy levels of pollution were recorded in the air plunging the air quality of the city to 175 US AQI, according to IQAir.
The Pakistan Meteorological Department blamed this on an increase in dust particles. Visibility near the Jinnah International Airport reduced to 2km affecting flight operations.
Winds in Karachi are blowing from the northwest at a speed of 21km per hour.
The Met office’s heatwave centre warned that the temperature will hover between 38 and 40 degrees. “The weather will remain hot and humid till Monday.”
Earlier this week, the meteorological department predicted a heatwave in the city from April 23 to April 25. The city is likely to experience two heatwaves during Ramazan.
You should also know what the symptoms are of a heat stroke.
If you experience these symptoms, you should visit a hospital.