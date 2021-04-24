Karachi’s air quality ranked worst in Pakistan today

Karachi was ranked the most polluted city in Pakistan Saturday morning.

Unhealthy levels of pollution were recorded in the air plunging the air quality of the city to 175 US AQI, according to IQAir.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department blamed this on an increase in dust particles. Visibility near the Jinnah International Airport reduced to 2km affecting flight operations.

Winds in Karachi are blowing from the northwest at a speed of 21km per hour.

The Met office’s heatwave centre warned that the temperature will hover between 38 and 40 degrees. “The weather will remain hot and humid till Monday.”

Earlier this week, the meteorological department predicted a heatwave in the city from April 23 to April 25. The city is likely to experience two heatwaves during Ramazan.

Here are some ways to stay cool in the Karachi heat:

Don’t go out between 12pm and 3pm when the sun is the strongest

Wear loose-fitting and lightweight clothing

Wear sunscreen and stay in the shade

Drink plenty of fluids

Cover your head (wear a scarf or cap)

Use lip balm and eye drops to make sure your lips and eyes don’t get too dry

You should also know what the symptoms are of a heat stroke.

Signs to watch out for:

Throbbing headache

Dizziness and light-headedness

Lack of sweating despite the heat

Red, hot, and dry skin

Muscle weakness or cramps

Nausea and vomiting

Rapid heartbeat

Rapid, shallow breathing

Behavioral changes such as confusion, disorientation, or staggering

Seizures

Unconsciousness

If you experience these symptoms, you should visit a hospital.

