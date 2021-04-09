Karachi woman dies by suicide, police arrest four men

A woman died by suicide in Karachi’s Shadman Town Thursday night, the police said.

According to a complaint filed by her brother, the woman was being harassed by four men for the last few weeks. An FIR has been registered at the Shahrah Noor Jehan police station.

The suspects have been arrested and are being questioned.

“We have found three audio recordings on the victim’s mobile phone in which she revealed the names of the men harassing her,” the investigating officer said. Her brother told the police the suspects were threatening her.

In the audio message, she said that she was taking her life because of the perpetrators, the victim’s brother added. The FIR revealed that the woman had sent those audio messages to a friend.

The complaint added that the suspects tricked her into a fake marriage and then filmed her. The woman’s recordings have been included in the FIR.

Suicide prevention

Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

• Do not leave the person alone.

• Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

• Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional

• You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines and speak to them: