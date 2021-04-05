Monday, April 5, 2021  | 21 Shaaban, 1442
Karachi water supply suspended after pipe bursts at Dhabeji

Damage occurred during power outage at the station

Posted: Apr 5, 2021
Posted: Apr 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Water supply to Karachi was suspended Monday morning after a pipeline burst at the Dhabeji Pumping Station. According to the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, the pipe burst because of pressure that built up after the power supply to the station was suspended. The backlog of water damaged the pipe. The water supply to the city has therefore been suspended. KWSB spokesperson said that the areas most affected by the pipe burst are Gulshan-e-Hadid, Pipri, Quaidabad, Malir, Shah Latif Town, Landhi, and Korangi. The repair work of the line has yet to begin. It is expected that the repairs will take between 24 and 36 hours. People have been advised to use water sparingly. Karachi’s water supply Water is supplied to Karachi from two different sources; River Indus and Hub River. These are the two major contributors to Karachi’s water supply for providing approximately 650MGD water to the city. The water from Kinjhar Lake flows through an open canal to Dhabeji pumping station from where it is pumped up to a point called Forebay from where water flows by gravity to Pipri filter plant, the North East Karachi pumping station, COD filter plant and the old NEK filter plant. The Hub River is supplying around 100MGD water to Karachi’s West and Central districts. The water from Indus, on the other hand, is supplied through the Keti Bandar Feeder, which acts as a reservoir for irrigation water. The Kinjhar Lake, which is filled by the waters of the River Indus, is where Karachi gets its water from. Of the total 650MGD, Karachi gets around 430MGD, as around 220MGD water is wasted in leakages and water theft.
Water supply to Karachi was suspended Monday morning after a pipeline burst at the Dhabeji Pumping Station.

According to the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, the pipe burst because of pressure that built up after the power supply to the station was suspended. The backlog of water damaged the pipe.

The water supply to the city has therefore been suspended. KWSB spokesperson said that the areas most affected by the pipe burst are Gulshan-e-Hadid, Pipri, Quaidabad, Malir, Shah Latif Town, Landhi, and Korangi.

The repair work of the line has yet to begin. It is expected that the repairs will take between 24 and 36 hours. People have been advised to use water sparingly.

Karachi’s water supply

Water is supplied to Karachi from two different sources; River Indus and Hub River. These are the two major contributors to Karachi’s water supply for providing approximately 650MGD water to the city.

The water from Kinjhar Lake flows through an open canal to Dhabeji pumping station from where it is pumped up to a point called Forebay from where water flows by gravity to Pipri filter plant, the North East Karachi pumping station, COD filter plant and the old NEK filter plant.

The Hub River is supplying around 100MGD water to Karachi’s West and Central districts.

The water from Indus, on the other hand, is supplied through the Keti Bandar Feeder, which acts as a reservoir for irrigation water. The Kinjhar Lake, which is filled by the waters of the River Indus, is where Karachi gets its water from.

Of the total 650MGD, Karachi gets around 430MGD, as around 220MGD water is wasted in leakages and water theft.

 
Dhabeji pumping station Karachi
