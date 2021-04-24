Karachi traders want markets to open after 6pm

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Traders across Karachi have demanded that markets and shopping malls in the city should be allowed to open from 6pm to sehri.

In a video message, the head of Saddar Electronic Market, Rizwan Irfan, said that businesses in Karachi begin later in the day during Ramazan.

"The government's decision has not been taken in favour of the traders as people in the city usually visit the shops after iftar for eid shopping," he said, adding that the heatwave has further prevented shoppers from heading towards markets in the day.

"I request the government to give permission to open markets at night instead," Irfan requested.

The Sindh government has extended coronavirus restrictions in the province. Businesses have been allowed to remain open from Sehri till 6pm. There will be no business activity on Fridays and Sundays.

On Friday, Federal Planning Asad Umar announced that businesses won't be allowed to reopen after 6pm and banned all indoor and outdoor dining as well.

The decision was taken as the country continues to battle the third wave of the deadly virus. Pakistan has reported 5,908 new covid-19 cases and 157 deaths in the last 24 hours. The toll has now reached 16,999.