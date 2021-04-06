Tuesday, April 6, 2021  | 22 Shaaban, 1442
Karachi to experience heatwave in first week of Ramazan: expert

Mercury may hit 39 degrees

Artwork by SAMAA Digital

Listen to the story
Karachi will experience a moderate heatwave in the first week of Ramazan, amateur meteorologist Jawab Memon said.

Speaking on SAMAA TV programme Naya Din on Tuesday, he said that in the first few weeks of the holy month the mercury may cross 39 degrees. “After the first and second day of Ramazan, we are expecting the weather to go back to normal.”

The conditions are generally warm in Karachi in the months of April and May, Memon said, adding that the northern winds will turn the weather hot and dry.

He said that there are minimum chances of the shower in Sindh. “Rain and hailstorms are predicted in the plain areas of Punjab, Quetta, and the northern areas,” he added.

Karachi sweltered in the first three days of April when the temperature rose to 44 degrees. The water content in the air was recorded at 8%, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Here are some ways to stay cool in the Karachi heat:

  • Don’t go out between 12pm and 3pm when the sun is the strongest
  • Wear loose fitting and lightweight clothing
  • Wear sunscreen and stay in the shade
  • Drink plenty of fluids
  • Cover your head (wear a scarf or cap)
  • Use lip balm and eye drops to make sure your lips and eyes don’t get too dry

You should also know what the symptoms are of a heat stroke.

Signs to watch out for 

  • Throbbing headache
  • Dizziness and light-headedness
  • Lack of sweating despite the heat
  • Red, hot, and dry skin
  • Muscle weakness or cramps
  • Nausea and vomiting
  • Rapid heartbeat
  • Rapid, shallow breathing
  • Behavioral changes such as confusion, disorientation, or staggering
  • Seizures
  • Unconsciousness

If you experience these symptoms, you should visit a hospital.

 
