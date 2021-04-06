Karachi to experience heatwave in first week of Ramazan: expert

Karachi will experience a moderate heatwave in the first week of Ramazan, amateur meteorologist Jawab Memon said.

Speaking on SAMAA TV programme Naya Din on Tuesday, he said that in the first few weeks of the holy month the mercury may cross 39 degrees. “After the first and second day of Ramazan, we are expecting the weather to go back to normal.”

The conditions are generally warm in Karachi in the months of April and May, Memon said, adding that the northern winds will turn the weather hot and dry.

He said that there are minimum chances of the shower in Sindh. “Rain and hailstorms are predicted in the plain areas of Punjab, Quetta, and the northern areas,” he added.

Karachi sweltered in the first three days of April when the temperature rose to 44 degrees. The water content in the air was recorded at 8%, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Here are some ways to stay cool in the Karachi heat:

Don’t go out between 12pm and 3pm when the sun is the strongest

Wear loose fitting and lightweight clothing

Wear sunscreen and stay in the shade

Drink plenty of fluids

Cover your head (wear a scarf or cap)

Use lip balm and eye drops to make sure your lips and eyes don’t get too dry

You should also know what the symptoms are of a heat stroke.

Signs to watch out for

Throbbing headache

Dizziness and light-headedness

Lack of sweating despite the heat

Red, hot, and dry skin

Muscle weakness or cramps

Nausea and vomiting

Rapid heartbeat

Rapid, shallow breathing

Behavioral changes such as confusion, disorientation, or staggering

Seizures

Unconsciousness

If you experience these symptoms, you should visit a hospital.