Karachi to experience heatwave from April 23

It is expected to last for two days
Karachi will be experiencing a heatwave from April 23 to April 25, the Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted Wednesday.
Temperatures in the city may rise up to 40°C, according to the PMD’s heatwave monitoring centre.
Hot and dry winds may blow from the northwest during the day, it said. Sea breeze is likely to resume in the evening.
The city is likely to experience two heatwaves during the month of Ramazan.
Karachi sweltered in the first three days of April when the temperature rose to 44 degrees. The water content in the air was recorded at 8%.
You should also know what the symptoms are of a heat stroke.
If you experience these symptoms, you should visit a hospital.