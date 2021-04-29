Karachi: Three highway restaurants sealed for violating Covid-19 SOPs

The Karachi administration sealed three restaurants on the Karachi-Hyderabad National Highway Wednesday night for violating the coronavirus SOPs.

According to the deputy commissioner of Malir, Sajjad Restaurant, Quetta Darbar and Islamabad Restaurant have been sealed. Fines have been imposed on owners as well.

During a raid in Gulzar-e-Hijri, the Chae Wala hotel near Paradise bakery, MM Sadar hotel Sohrab Goth and the Metro Highway Restaurant were also sealed.

The eateries were open for outdoor dining despite the ban imposed by the federal and provincial governments. Staff members were seen without masks as well.

Last week the government placed a ban on dining, both indoor and outdoor, at restaurants across Pakistan because of the third wave of the novel coronavirus.

In the last 24 hours, 5,480 new cases have been reported nationwide, while 151 people succumbed to the deadly virus. The highest number of cases have been recorded in Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

