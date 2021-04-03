Saturday, April 3, 2021  | 19 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Karachi swelters as mercury climbs to 44 degrees

Heatwave to end after five days

Posted: Apr 3, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Karachi swelters as mercury climbs to 44 degrees

Photo: Online

Karachi residents have been advised to stay at their homes as the city continues to swelter on the fifth day of the heatwave. The mercury climbed to 44 degrees at 2pm.

The water content in the air was recorded at 8%, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Sardar Sarfaraz, the Met director, said that the mercury may go higher at 2pm or 3pm. “We are fortunate that the humidity is comparatively low so people won’t feel tired or exhausted in the heat.”

He said that people should avoid standing under the sun for a long time. “Keep your heads covered and stay hydrated,” Sarfaraz remarked while speaking to SAMAA TV.

The heatwave is expected to end today.

Here are some ways to stay cool in the Karachi heat:

  • Don’t go out between 12pm and 3pm when the sun is the strongest
  • Wear loose fitting and lightweight clothing
  • Wear sunscreen and stay in the shade
  • Drink plenty of fluids
  • Cover your head (wear a scarf or cap)
  • Use lip balm and eye drops to make sure your lips and eyes don’t get too dry

You should also know what the symptoms are of a heat stroke.

Signs to watch out for 

  • Throbbing headache
  • Dizziness and light-headedness
  • Lack of sweating despite the heat
  • Red, hot, and dry skin
  • Muscle weakness or cramps
  • Nausea and vomiting
  • Rapid heartbeat
  • Rapid, shallow breathing
  • Behavioral changes such as confusion, disorientation, or staggering
  • Seizures
  • Unconsciousness

If you experience these symptoms, you should visit a hospital.

Two heatwaves expected in Karachi during Ramazan

Amateur meteorologist Jawad Memon has forecast two heatwaves in the holy month of Ramzan.

Memon, while speaking on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din, said that a high-pressure system from Oman will be the cause for the hot weather. “A moderate to strong system is may take the weather up to 43 degrees,” he said. “The conditions are generally warm in Karachi in the months of April and May.”

It will be warmer as the weather system gets closer to Pakistan. The northern winds will turn the weather hot and dry, he said. “There are few chances of showers in Karachi as the system will linger around the Arabian Sea and Gujarat region.”

He said that the situation is unusual as summer began harshly.

“The mercury went to 39 to 40 degrees a few days ago and the temperature last night was 25.5 degrees. This shows that the nights are becoming warm. This is a clear indication that the city is undergoing a heatwave,” Memon added.

