Karachi: Smart lockdown imposed in two Keamari neighbourhoods

Orders remain in force till May 7

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
The administration of Karachi has imposed a micro smart lockdown in two more neighbourhoods in District Keamari as the third wave of the novel coronavirus continues to grapple the country.

Entry and exit points of Keamari 3 and SITE’s Metroville 4 will be sealed on April 27. People will not be allowed to leave their houses unless absolutely necessary and wearing masks has been made compulsory.

Other directives include:

  • Gatherings of more than three people not allowed in public
  • Ban imposed on private gatherings at houses
  • Utilities to remain open as per routine
  • Business, malls to remain closed

The decision was taken by the district commissioner after coronavirus cases were reported in the localities. The orders will remain in force until May 7.

Earlier this week, a smart lockdown was imposed in Keamari’s Jungle Shah Colony and Mauripur Road, along with Site’s Metroville, Qasba Colony, and Islam Nagar as well.

Pakistan has reported 5,908 new covid-19 cases and 157 deaths in the last 24 hours. The toll has now reached 16,999.

