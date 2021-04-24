Karachi: Smart lockdown imposed in two Keamari neighbourhoods

Orders remain in force till May 7
The administration of Karachi has imposed a micro smart lockdown in two more neighbourhoods in District Keamari as the third wave of the novel coronavirus continues to grapple the country.
Entry and exit points of Keamari 3 and SITE’s Metroville 4 will be sealed on April 27. People will not be allowed to leave their houses unless absolutely necessary and wearing masks has been made compulsory.
Other directives include:
The decision was taken by the district commissioner after coronavirus cases were reported in the localities. The orders will remain in force until May 7.
Earlier this week, a smart lockdown was imposed in Keamari’s Jungle Shah Colony and Mauripur Road, along with Site’s Metroville, Qasba Colony, and Islam Nagar as well.
Pakistan has reported 5,908 new covid-19 cases and 157 deaths in the last 24 hours. The toll has now reached 16,999.