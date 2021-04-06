Karachi security guard shot dead for waking up colleague: police

A 50-year-old security guard was shot dead for waking up a fellow guard sleeping on duty in Karachi’s Guru Mandir, the police said Tuesday.

Liaquat died on the spot. His body has been moved to the hospital for its post-mortem examination.

According to the police, the victim and the suspect worked together at a house, known as the White House.

“Early Tuesday morning, Liaquat woke up his colleague which led to an argument between the men,” the investigating officer said. “During this, the suspect took out a gun and shot Liaquat.”

The suspect managed to escape from the crime scene. The police have collected evidence from the crime site and have launched an investigation.