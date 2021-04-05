Karachi: Robbers loot Rs30 million in prize bonds

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Robbers stole Rs30 million worth of prize bonds from a rider working for the head of a construction company.

The six men, on four motorcycles, stopped him at Jamshed Road as he was going to the bank to deposit the bonds.

The builder has stated that it was the payment which he had received. Each bond was worth Rs25,000 each.

Police hinted at an inside job as only the rider was stopped by the suspects. They managed to escape.

An investigation has been started. The camera footage of surrounding buildings has been collected.