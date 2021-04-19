Karachi police arrest TTP terrorist in Malir

The Karachi police arrested a terror suspect who belongs to the Bajauri faction of the Tehrik-e-Taliban in Malir early Monday morning.

The police said that the suspect, Usman Ghani, went to Afghanistan in 2019 to train under TTP Commander Qari Obaidullah. He received weapons and explosives training. Weapons and ammunition have been seized from his custody.

In 2020, Commander Hijratullah confessed to police that he gave Ghani a large sum of money to carry out anti-state activities.

Ghani also knows all the secret routes from Afghanistan to Pakistan.

He has been accused of attacking law enforcers in Charmang. One solider was martyred in the attack

A case has been registered.