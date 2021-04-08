Thursday, April 8, 2021  | 24 Shaaban, 1442
Karachi people rush to collect crude oil after tanker-trailer crash

Accident occurred in Quaidabad

Posted: Apr 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago

People in Karachi's Quaidabad rushed to collect soya bean oil after it spilled from a tanker following a crash Wednesday night. 

The tanker crashed into the trailer after its brakes failed.

In the video, people can be seen collecting soybean oil in gallons and bottles. Those without containers were seen carrying it in the bags.

“We have become so poor that we thought it would save us some money,” said a man who was collecting the oil.

Another man who thought it was mustard oil said that he has brought his child with him so he could apply it on his head. "It’s going to waste anyway, so it will be useful for us."

A man who works at the tanker station said it was crude soya bean oil-- which is inedible. He said the tanker was carrying 19.5 tonnes of soya bean oil worth Rs6 million.

Night Traffic Incharge Muneer Ahmed said that there is a complete ban on heavy traffic at night but some drivers manage to violate the rules.

Several motorcyclists were injured after slipping on the road due to the oil spilll. Later on, the road was cleared for traffic after sand was applied on it.
 





 
 
 

 

