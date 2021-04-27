Karachi NA-249 by-election to be held with SOPs: ECP

The NA-249 by-elections in Karachi will be held as per schedule with strict coronavirus SOP implementation, the Election Commission of Pakistan announced on Tuesday.

After a meeting with the Karachi commissioner, Sindh Election Commissioner Ejaz Anwer Chauhan told the media that all preparations for the by-polls have been completed.

“The ECP will provide face masks to the polling staff,” he said. “Voter have been instructed to comply to coronavirus SOPs, wear masks and maintain social distancing.”

Karachi Commissioner Naveed Sheikh said that the meeting on Tuesday was conducted to bring all organisations on board for the elections. These include K-Electric, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, and the health department.

Karachi’s NA-249

Polling for Karachi’s NA-249 will be held on April 29. The seat had fallen vacant after PTI’s Faisal Vawda resigned from the National Assembly after becoming a senator.

Vawda had defeated PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in the 2018 General Election.

Earlier this week, the Sindh government requested the Election Commission to postpone the by-election until the third wave of coronavirus infections subsides.

A letter by the government stated that the number of virus cases was rising in Hyderabad and Karachi. “The daily situation reports of last week show a remarkable increase in positivity percentage rising from 3% to 7.8%, which is alarming.”

It added that the electoral campaign, gatherings, corner meetings, and processions will definitely aggravate the situation.

