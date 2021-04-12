Karachi mysterious deaths: Man accuses wife of murdering children

A man, identified as Muhammad Imran, has accused his wife of murdering their three children, the Karachi police said on Monday.

On April 10, the bodies of three children were found in a house in Gulistan-e-Johar. Their father has registered an FIR at the area’s police station and has named the mother in it.

Imran told the police that he worked in Lahore, while the mother and children were living in Karachi. “I used to send her money every month,” he said.

The children, two boys, and a girl, were between the ages of three and eight years. The bodies have been moved to Lahore after a post-mortem examination.

According to the medico-legal officer Dr Afshan, no torture marks or bruises were found on the bodies. The reason for death will be revealed in a report later in the day, she said.

The police said that they will be able to take concrete action only after the reports come out.