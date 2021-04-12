Monday, April 12, 2021  | 28 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Karachi mysterious deaths: Man accuses wife of murdering children

Three children died mysteriously earlier this week

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
Karachi mysterious deaths: Man accuses wife of murdering children

Photo: File

A man, identified as Muhammad Imran, has accused his wife of murdering their three children, the Karachi police said on Monday.

On April 10, the bodies of three children were found in a house in Gulistan-e-Johar. Their father has registered an FIR at the area’s police station and has named the mother in it.

Imran told the police that he worked in Lahore, while the mother and children were living in Karachi. “I used to send her money every month,” he said.

The children, two boys, and a girl, were between the ages of three and eight years. The bodies have been moved to Lahore after a post-mortem examination.

According to the medico-legal officer Dr Afshan, no torture marks or bruises were found on the bodies. The reason for death will be revealed in a report later in the day, she said.

The police said that they will be able to take concrete action only after the reports come out.

FaceBook WhatsApp
karachi murder
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
karachi gulistan e johar, karachi murder, karachi man accuses wife, karachi police,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Supreme Court orders demolition of Nasla Tower in Karachi
Supreme Court orders demolition of Nasla Tower in Karachi
PML-N's Nosheen Iftikhar wins Daska by-election
PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar wins Daska by-election
Three killed, seven injured in Karachi cylinder blast
Three killed, seven injured in Karachi cylinder blast
No additional load-shedding in Karachi this summer: K-Electric
No additional load-shedding in Karachi this summer: K-Electric
Ummat newspaper under fire for inappropriate language against Aurat marchers
Ummat newspaper under fire for inappropriate language against Aurat marchers
'Jahangir Tareen doesn't have time for small transactions worth Rs2b'
‘Jahangir Tareen doesn’t have time for small transactions worth Rs2b’
Will support Tareen, not answerable to PTI: Punjab MPA
Will support Tareen, not answerable to PTI: Punjab MPA
Sindh businesses to remain closed on Friday and Sunday
Sindh businesses to remain closed on Friday and Sunday
Punjab mulls complete lockdown in Lahore
Punjab mulls complete lockdown in Lahore
Sindh government changes Karachi's Malir Expressway route
Sindh government changes Karachi’s Malir Expressway route
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.