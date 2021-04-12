Monday, April 12, 2021  | 28 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > News

Karachi men break open 30 bank lockers, loot millions

Security guard taken into custody

Posted: Apr 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
Karachi men break open 30 bank lockers, loot millions

Photo: SAMAA TV

Four men broke into a private bank near Karachi’s Sakhi Hassan Chowrangi late Saturday night. They broke open over 30 lockers, and fled with cash worth millions of rupees.

According to the police, the suspects held the security guard of the bank hostage throughout the robbery. “They broke the lockers through gas cylinders and cutter machines,” Central SSP said.

“On Saturday night, when the security guard came back after having dinner, the robbers entered the bank with him,” he said. “They were inside till 5am.”

Before leaving, the suspects took the guard’s gun and the bank’s DVR system along with them.

After the news broke, owners of the lockers gathered outside the bank and demanded their money be returned immediately.

The police are trying to determine the total amount looted. They have taken the security guard into custody and are questioning him. Further investigations are under way.

