Saturday, April 17, 2021  | 4 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
Karachi markets to remain open today

Implementation on new Covid-19 notification begins next week

Posted: Apr 17, 2021
Markets and businesses across Karachi will remain open today (Saturday), according to traders' associations in the province. In a meeting with Karachi Commissioner Navid Ahmed Shaikh, traders decided that implementation of the recent coronavirus restrictions announced by the government will begin from April 24. On Friday night, the provincial government passed orders that markets and business in Sindh will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays. They will be allowed to operate from Sehri till 6pm. The president of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce has, however, said that the new orders will be followed from next week. This means that markets will remain open today. He added that traders' reservations over the timings of business will soon be brought up with the administration too. New restrictions for Sindh The Sindh government has extended the coronavirus restrictions in the province till May 16. Restaurants: Open-air eateries can serve meals from Iftar till 12am. After that, only takeaways and deliveries are permitted.Medical stores, clinics, hospitals, petrol stations, and essential items shops to remain open.Ban on all indoor and outdoor weddings. All parks, cinemas, and shrines will remain closed.Social, political, cultural and sports events are prohibited. The virus has so far claimed 16,094 lives, while the number of total confirmed cases has crossed the 750,000 mark in Pakistan.
