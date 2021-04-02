Friday, April 2, 2021  | 18 Shaaban, 1442
Karachi man, wife stage robbery of 190 tolas of gold

Police in Karachi have arrested a man and his wife for staging a robbery at their home in the Defence area, police officials said Friday.

According to the South police, the family registered a case on March 20, claiming that their 190 tolas gold was snatched from outside their home by unidentified men.

The police watched the CCTV video and realized the unidentified men didn’t show any weapon to the man or his wife. They used geo-fencing and checked mobile phone data to identify the robbers.

The investigation revealed that the man staged the robbery with the help of his wife and her cousin. During interrogation, it was found out that the man’s father had given him 190 tolas of gold for safekeeping two years ago.

His brother was getting married so their father wanted the gold back. But the man had sold out the gold and staged the robbery to hide the fact from his father.

The police have released the couple from custody after the family withdrew their case.

 
