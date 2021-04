A Karachi court sentenced Monday a man to death for murdering a scrap dealer 11 years ago.

Sameer has also been handed 10 years imprisonment for robbery and a fine of Rs50,000 has been imposed.

He has been convicted of killing scrape dealer Aijaz while robbing his shop in Bilal Colony on July 19, 2020. The police said that Sameer opened fire at the shopkeeper while escaping.

Another person, Sajjad, was injured in the attack and he registered an FIR against Sameer.