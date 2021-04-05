Monday, April 5, 2021  | 21 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Karachi man handed life term for murdering wife

A fine of 500,000 imposed

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Karachi man handed life term for murdering wife

Photo: Online

A Karachi court sentenced Monday a man to life for murdering his wife in 2017.

A fine of Rs500,000 has been imposed on Khalid Hussain too.

The prosecutor said that Hussain had attacked his wife with a knife 18 times. He then lied about the murder and claimed that his wife was killed during a robbery.

The case was reported on March 26, 2017.

On December 7, 2020 a Karachi sessions court has sentenced a man to life for murdering his wife in Zaman Town in 2019. Ansar Khan was ordered to pay Rs1.5 million to his wife Afshan’s family in compensation.

He had staged the murder as a suicide. The police had registered a case against him in June 2019, but there wasn’t enough proof to press charges.

The police then told tthe court that Khan strangled his wife to death. Later, he hung her from a ceiling fan to stage it as a suicide.

Afshan was married for six months and was in her second month of pregnancy when she was murdered.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Gold price drops Rs2,800 in Pakistan
Gold price drops Rs2,800 in Pakistan
Shabbar Zaidi calls for 'financial emergency' in Pakistan
Shabbar Zaidi calls for ‘financial emergency’ in Pakistan
NCOC meets to decide on lockdowns
NCOC meets to decide on lockdowns
Watch: Did rocks from outer space fall in Karachi?
Watch: Did rocks from outer space fall in Karachi?
Sindh announces new school timings for Ramazan
Sindh announces new school timings for Ramazan
Dollar drops below Rs153 as Pakistan achieves Euro bond target
Dollar drops below Rs153 as Pakistan achieves Euro bond target
Sindh CM hints at a two-week lockdown in the province
Sindh CM hints at a two-week lockdown in the province
Honda increases bike price by Rs2,000 in Pakistan
Honda increases bike price by Rs2,000 in Pakistan
Dollar slides to its lowest level in almost two years
Dollar slides to its lowest level in almost two years
Coronavirus: Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi neighbourhoods
Coronavirus: Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi neighbourhoods
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.