Karachi man handed life term for murdering wife

A Karachi court sentenced Monday a man to life for murdering his wife in 2017.

A fine of Rs500,000 has been imposed on Khalid Hussain too.

The prosecutor said that Hussain had attacked his wife with a knife 18 times. He then lied about the murder and claimed that his wife was killed during a robbery.

The case was reported on March 26, 2017.

On December 7, 2020 a Karachi sessions court has sentenced a man to life for murdering his wife in Zaman Town in 2019. Ansar Khan was ordered to pay Rs1.5 million to his wife Afshan’s family in compensation.

He had staged the murder as a suicide. The police had registered a case against him in June 2019, but there wasn’t enough proof to press charges.

The police then told tthe court that Khan strangled his wife to death. Later, he hung her from a ceiling fan to stage it as a suicide.

Afshan was married for six months and was in her second month of pregnancy when she was murdered.