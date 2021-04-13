Karachi, Lahore roads blocked as TLP supporters continue protests





Roads across Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad remained blocked Tuesday afternoon after supporters of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan continued their protest for a second day against the arrest of their chief.

The demonstration started Monday afternoon against the arrest of their chief Saad Hussain Rizvi in Lahore. The protesters blocked multiple Karachi roads such as II Chundrigar Road, Garden, Jail Chowrangi, Numaish, Malir, Baldia Town, Airport Road, Tower, North Nazimabad, and Hassan Square. People were stuck in traffic for hours. These roads have been cleared now.

The protesters are staging a protest in Baldia 3 and 4, Hub River Road, Korangi 2.5, and the Northern Bypass in Karachi.

At 12:20pm, the supporters came out to the streets in Baldia 4 and blocked the road for traffic. When the police reached the site, they pelted stones at the officers. Following this, the police opened aerial firing to disperse them.

People travelling to these localities have been advised to take alternate routes. In case of an emergency, they can reach out to the police at 1915 or tune into FM88.6 for hourly updates.

Punjab

The TLP protesters are continuing their protest in different areas of Punjab. The following roads in Lahore are closed for traffic:

Ferozepure Road

Bhatta Chowk

Multan Road

Daroghawala

Chungi Amar Sidhu(both sides)

Shahkam Chowk

Mul Pulli Raiwand

Yateem Khana Chowk

Khayaban Chowk

Shahpur Kanjra (traffic slow)

Shahdara Mor towards Begum Kot(both sides)

Mohafiz town

Barki roundabout

New Shadbagh Chowk

Karol Ghatti Ring Road(both sides)

Scheme Mor

Samanabad Mor

The protesters also set a police van on fire near the Grand Trunk Road. The policemen inside the van remained unhurt. The van belonged to the Manawan police station.

During the protest on Monday, a police officer, identified as Muhammad Afzal, was killed. He was stationed at the Gawalmandi police station. Forty other police officers were injured in the protest. They were immediately rushed to the Mayo Hospital and Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital.

Two FIRs have, on the other hand, been registered against at least 20 TLP supporters at the Kot Lakhpat and Shahdara Town police stations.

In Dera Ghazi Khan, TLP supporters gathered near the Ghazi Ghatt on Tuesday afternoon. When the police reached the site to disperse the crowd, the protesters attacked them with sticks and stones.

A video of the incident shows the protesters dragging a police officer. The policeman had sustained multiple injuries and was bleeding.

According to reports, 21 police officers were injured. They were immediately moved to a hospital for medical aid. The Multan Road has now been reopened for traffic.

Islamabad

According to the Islamabad Traffic Division SSP Farrukh Rashid, the following roads in the capital city are blocked:

Dhokri Chowk – People traveling on this route can head towards the Shahpur village and take the Prince Road to reach Islamabad via the Imran Khan Chowk

Bharakahu Road – Take the Hazrat Park Road instead and then the Bani Gala road

Kashmir Chowk

Rawat T Cross – Use the Peshawar road instead

Tarnol – The motorway can be used as an alternate route

IJP Road- Take the ninth avenue instead

Rawal Dam Chowk, Tramri Chowk, Faizabad, Faisal Avenue, Expressway, Margallah Road, Jinnah Avenue, Srinagar Highway, 11th Avenue, 10th Avenue, ninth and seventh avenue, Attaturk Avenue, and the Constitution Avenue have, however, been opened for traffic.