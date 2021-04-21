Karachi imposes smart lockdown in District Keamari’s hotspots

The Karachi administration has enforced a two-week micro smart lockdown in hotspots in District Keamari as the country continues to battle the third wave of the coronavirus.

The areas where the lockdown has been imposed include Keamari’s Jungle Shah Colony and Mauripur Road, along with Site’s Metroville, Qasba Colony, and Islam Nagar.

The notification said that the step has been taken because of the rising number of cases being reported in these “micro hotspots”.

The lockdown will be in place from April 21 to May 4.

Pakistan has reported 5,499 new covid-19 cases and 148 deaths in the last 24 hours. The toll has now reached 16,601.

District Keamari

Keamari district was carved out of West district last year. Keamari, SITE, Baldia, Mauripur, and Karachi Fish Harbor are part of the new district.

The Sindh government bifurcated West district into two. It earlier had a population of around 4 million with major areas consisting of Keamari, Baldia Town, SITE, and Orangi. There were a total of 46 union councils in District West, of which 22 were in the control of MQM-P.

Now, SITE, Baldia, Mauripur, and Keamari are part of District Keamari. This means Gulshan-e-Ghazi, Ittehad Town, Islam Nagar, Nai-abadi, Saeedabad, Muslim Mujahid Colony, Mohajir Camp and Rasheedabad of Baldia Town fall under the new district.

Other areas in Keamari district are Bhutta Village, Sikandarabad, Sultanabad, Baba Bhit Island, Machar Colony, Mauripur, Shershah, Gabo Pat, Pak Colony, Old Golimar, Jahanabad, Metrovile, Bawani Chali, Frontier Colony, Banaras Colony, Qasba Aligarh and Islamia Colony.