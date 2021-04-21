Wednesday, April 21, 2021  | 8 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Karachi imposes smart lockdown in District Keamari’s hotspots

It has been enforced for two weeks

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Karachi imposes smart lockdown in District Keamari’s hotspots

Photo: Online

The Karachi administration has enforced a two-week micro smart lockdown in hotspots in District Keamari as the country continues to battle the third wave of the coronavirus.

The areas where the lockdown has been imposed include Keamari’s Jungle Shah Colony and Mauripur Road, along with Site’s Metroville, Qasba Colony, and Islam Nagar.

The notification said that the step has been taken because of the rising number of cases being reported in these “micro hotspots”.

The lockdown will be in place from April 21 to May 4.

Pakistan has reported 5,499 new covid-19 cases and 148 deaths in the last 24 hours. The toll has now reached 16,601.

District Keamari

Keamari district was carved out of West district last year. Keamari, SITE, Baldia, Mauripur, and Karachi Fish Harbor are part of the new district.

The Sindh government bifurcated West district into two. It earlier had a population of around 4 million with major areas consisting of Keamari, Baldia Town, SITE, and Orangi. There were a total of 46 union councils in District West, of which 22 were in the control of MQM-P.

Now, SITE, Baldia, Mauripur, and Keamari are part of District Keamari. This means Gulshan-e-Ghazi, Ittehad Town, Islam Nagar, Nai-abadi, Saeedabad, Muslim Mujahid Colony, Mohajir Camp and Rasheedabad of Baldia Town fall under the new district.

Other areas in Keamari district are Bhutta Village, Sikandarabad, Sultanabad, Baba Bhit Island, Machar Colony, Mauripur, Shershah, Gabo Pat, Pak Colony, Old Golimar, Jahanabad, Metrovile, Bawani Chali, Frontier Colony, Banaras Colony, Qasba Aligarh and Islamia Colony.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Covid News Karachi lockdownS
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Bushra Zaidi – a case that changed Karachi by accident
Bushra Zaidi – a case that changed Karachi by accident
Pakistan unblocks WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook after 4hrs
Pakistan unblocks WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook after 4hrs
Countrywide strike in TLP support, police, rangers on high alert
Countrywide strike in TLP support, police, rangers on high alert
Two TLP supporters killed in clash with Lahore police
Two TLP supporters killed in clash with Lahore police
Pakistan installs first-ever mobile phone tower at K2 base camp
Pakistan installs first-ever mobile phone tower at K2 base camp
TLP ends Lahore sit-in as govt accedes to demands
TLP ends Lahore sit-in as govt accedes to demands
TLP protest Day 3: Lahore roads blocked, govt reviews security
TLP protest Day 3: Lahore roads blocked, govt reviews security
Pakistan to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan: Sheikh Rasheed
Pakistan to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan: Sheikh Rasheed
Karachi police recover beautician’s body from retired army officer’s farmhouse
Karachi police recover beautician’s body from retired army officer’s farmhouse
TLP releases 11 hostages after talks with government: Sheikh Rasheed
TLP releases 11 hostages after talks with government: Sheikh Rasheed
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.