Karachi food delivery rider falls to death in elevator shaft

A man working for a food delivery company died after he fell into an elevator shaft at an apartment complex in Karachi’s Clifton, the police said on Tuesday.

According to a resident, the victim delivered food at the doorstep of a woman. “She gave him Rs5,000 and told him to get the remaining amount back,” he said.

When Naveed walked in, the elevator doors opened and he fell to his death as there was no lift in place. The body was trapped in the building for hours.

When the victim’s phone became unreachable, his friends tracked his phone and reached the building. They retrieved the body on their own and moved it to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Naveed was a resident of Bahawalpur.

According to people living in the building, this is not the first time an incident like this has taken place. “Some years back, a man died in an elevator shaft too,” one of them said, adding that the management of the building should change the lift entirely.