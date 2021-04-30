Karachi court acquits suspects in Pakistan Steel Mills corruption case

An accountability court in Karachi has acquitted all the suspects named in the Pakistan Steel Mills corruption case after 11 years.

The judge said that the prosecution failed to present any prove against the suspect.

Suspects included Sameen Asghar, Asghar Jameel Rizvi and Chaudhry Shafique.

They were accused of causing Rs13 million losses to the national treasury by awarding contracts of the Pakistan Steel Mills to the people for thier own choice.

A reference was filed against them in 2012.