Karachi by-election: ECP takes notice of ‘life-size’ banners, campaigning violations

By-poll to be held on April 29

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has taken notice of candidates violating protocols and electoral laws while campaigning for Karachi's NA-249 by-election.

The commission took notice of the 'life-size' posters of the candidates pasted on buildings, poles, roundabouts, and lanes.

The commission said that placing banners in public spaces is a violation of electoral rules.

The candidates were issued orders to remove them but they failed to take any action despite being served notices.

The by-election will be held on April 29. The seat fell vacant after PTI's Faisal Vawda resigned from the seat during Senate elections. He was elected senator later in the day.

Several parties including Pakistan Peoples Party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Pak Sarzameen Party, and Grand Democratic Alliance are contesting the by-election.