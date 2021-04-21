Karachi butchers approach SHC to fix meat prices

Karachi butchers filed on Wednesday a petition in the Sindh High Court requesting the commissioner to fix the prices of meat in the city.

Meat Merchants Association president said, in the petition, the prices haven’t been fixed for the last five years.

He claimed that the Karachi administration conducted a survey in 2019-2020 and found that the beef should be sold for Rs600 per kg, while mutton for Rs100 per kg.

The commissioner failed to issue a notification on the new rates, he claimed.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.