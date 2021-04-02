Friday, April 2, 2021  | 18 Shaaban, 1442
Karachi: Building collapses during anti-encroachment drive along Orangi nullah

Rescue operation under way

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
Posted: Apr 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago

Four labourers were injured after a building collapsed during an anti-encroachment drive by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation in Karachi's Orangi Town Sector 9C.

According to Senior KMC Director Bashir Siddiqui, three labourers have been pulled out of the debris, while a search operation is under way to rescue the fourth man.

The injured persons have been rushed to the Qatar Hospital. Siddiqui added that all the labourers were hired by the KMC.

Amina Masjid was being demolished by the corporation as it was built on encroached land. Instead of machinery, the labourers were using hammers and axes to take down the three-storey building.

A heavy contingent of police, Rangers and rescue teams have reached the site. The area has been cordoned off.

Orangi nullah anti-encroachment drive

The anti-encroachment operation along Orangi nullah started on February 26. Earlier, the city government removed all the soft encroachments from the area.

It has now started removing concrete structures from the drain, according to Siddiqui. A total of 1,703 concrete structures exist on either side of the nullah. Of them, the KMC will demolish 1,127 units up to 30% or more.

The Sindh government decided to remove encroachments around

drains following the August 2020 urban floods in the city.

It tasked the NED University’s Infrastructure Engineering and Urban Development Department with chalking out a permanent technical solution to the issue. The NED University team decided to widen the Mehmoodabad, Gujjar and Orangi nullahs first.

The KMC started removing encroachments from the Mehmoodabad

nullah in the first week of January. The operation was completed in a month.

A total of 239 concrete structures were demolished in the

Mehmoodabad nullah operation. Of them, 59 units were destroyed 30% or more.

 
KMC Orangi Nullah
