ATC to announce Nine Zero raid verdict on April 23

A special bench of an anti-terrorism court in Karachi has reserved its verdict in the 26 cases filed after the 2015 raid at Muttahida Qaumi Movement headquarters. The judgement will be announced on April 23.

Rangers arrested many suspected target killers and criminals– including Ubaid alias K2, Faisal alias Mota, Nadir Shah, Nauman, Farhan Shabbir, Amir alias Totla–during a raid at Nine Zero in Azizabad on March 11, 2015. A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered too.

The court has been hearing the cases for the last six years. Twenty-six suspects arrested during the raid were indicted in 50 cases including murder, attempt to murder, weapon possession among others.

Many turns and twists have been reported in the case trial in the last six years. In November 2017, Ubaid was sentenced to prison for 14 years. Another bench, however, acquitted him in November 2018 because of a lack of evidence.

In October 2019, investigating officer Changez Khan appeared in court after a three-month suspension and said that the file in which the police had written details of all the weapons recovered from the raid has gone missing. The judge warned police officers that they will be sent to jail if they keep showing negligence.