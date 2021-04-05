Karachi anti-encroachment drive: Houses demolished along PECHS nullah

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The district administration started clearing encroachments on the nullah in Swat Charbagh Colony in Karachi's PECHS Monday morning.

The administration said that they will demolish portions of 104 houses that have been expanding onto the nullah by 15-feet.

The residents have said that they understand that drive is necessary but they should be provided with alternate housing space.

"Where will we go now? We worked hard to build our houses and spent all our savings on it," an area resident said.

Another remarked that the government is taking the roof from their heads just before Ramazan. They should've given us some time before launching the drive, he added.