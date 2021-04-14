Justice Isa’s petition seeking live streaming of his hearing dismissed

The Supreme Court dismissed on Tuesday the petition seeking an in-camera hearing of the review petitions filed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

A 10-member bench announced the verdict which was reserved on March 18. Six judges dismissed the appeal, while four voted in its favour.

Justice Manzoor Ahmed, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Maqbool Baqar, and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel in their dissenting note said that cases under Article 184(3) are matters of “public importance, and the public has a right to know and see how proceedings are conducted”.

They said that the link for the hearing should be made available on the Supreme Court’s website.

During the case hearing, Justice Isa suggested that cameras should be placed inside federal cabinet meetings as well so that the people can know if the members discuss policies or politics.

He even gave examples of live coverage of proceedings in Cape Town, adding that access to information is a human right.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial, who was heading the bench, had remarked that placing cameras inside would mean that people will have to be very careful about what they are saying as it could easily be misconstrued.