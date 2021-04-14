Wednesday, April 14, 2021  | 1 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Justice Isa’s petition seeking live streaming of his hearing dismissed

The verdict was reserved on March 18

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Justice Isa’s petition seeking live streaming of his hearing dismissed

The Supreme Court dismissed on Tuesday the petition seeking an in-camera hearing of the review petitions filed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

A 10-member bench announced the verdict which was reserved on March 18. Six judges dismissed the appeal, while four voted in its favour.

Justice Manzoor Ahmed, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Maqbool Baqar, and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel in their dissenting note said that cases under Article 184(3) are matters of “public importance, and the public has a right to know and see how proceedings are conducted”.

They said that the link for the hearing should be made available on the Supreme Court’s website.

During the case hearing, Justice Isa suggested that cameras should be placed inside federal cabinet meetings as well so that the people can know if the members discuss policies or politics.

He even gave examples of live coverage of proceedings in Cape Town, adding that access to information is a human right.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial, who was heading the bench, had remarked that placing cameras inside would mean that people will have to be very careful about what they are saying as it could easily be misconstrued.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Justice Qazi Faez Isa justice umar ata bandial Supreme Court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
justice isa review petition, justice qazi faez isa, justice isa petition dismissed
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Police detain TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi over protest plan
Police detain TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi over protest plan
TLP protesters block major Pakistan roads, highways
TLP protesters block major Pakistan roads, highways
Supreme Court orders demolition of Nasla Tower in Karachi
Supreme Court orders demolition of Nasla Tower in Karachi
Karachi, Lahore roads blocked as TLP supporters continue protests
Karachi, Lahore roads blocked as TLP supporters continue protests
PML-N's Nosheen Iftikhar wins Daska by-election
PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar wins Daska by-election
Punjab mulls complete lockdown in Lahore
Punjab mulls complete lockdown in Lahore
Three killed, seven injured in Karachi cylinder blast
Three killed, seven injured in Karachi cylinder blast
No additional load-shedding in Karachi this summer: K-Electric
No additional load-shedding in Karachi this summer: K-Electric
Ramazan moon sighted in Pakistan
Ramazan moon sighted in Pakistan
Pakistan to deploy paramilitary troops to tackle religious party protesters
Pakistan to deploy paramilitary troops to tackle religious party protesters
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.