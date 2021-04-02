Friday, April 2, 2021  | 18 Shaaban, 1442
JUI-F sided with establishment against PPP in Larkana by-election: Bilawal

Advises 'friends' in PDM to take decisions after careful consideration

Posted: Apr 2, 2021
Posted: Apr 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari claimed on Friday that the JUI-F sided with the establishment and opposed his party in the 2019 Larkana by-election.

“Despite the reservations, the PPP supported the Azadi March and accepted the JUI-F as leader of the PDM,” Bilawal said at a press conference in Jacobabad.

The PPP had been a part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, an alliance of opposition parties against PM Imran Khan's government, just a few weeks ago. Rifts emerged in the alliance after the PPP opposed the PML-N and JUI-F’s suggestion to resign en masse from the national and provincial assemblies.

PML-N and PPP leaders publicly criticized each other after PPP’s Yousuf Raza Gillani became the leader of the opposition in the Senate.

But Bilawal said his party was ready to resolve the differences with other opposition parties.

“We had great relations with Maryam Sharif,” the PPP chairman said. He suggested his “friends” in the PDM to take decisions after careful consideration.

“The Pakistan People’s Party has also summoned the meeting of the CEC and we will make our decisions,” Bilawal said.

Allies need to “look at the larger goal” and resolve minor differences among themselves, he added.

 
