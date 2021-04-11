Journalist shot dead in Karak: police

A journalist, identified as Waseem Alam, was shot dead in Karak’s Batani Khel area, the police said Sunday.

The victim was the joint editor of a local newspaper, Sada-e-Lawaghar. Alam was returning home when unidentified men attacked him near the Batani Khel government school late Saturday, according to the FIR.

Karack District Police Officer Tariq Habib said the police were hunting for the perpetrators and they would be arrested soon.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan condemned the attack and directed the police to arrest the perpetrators at the earliest.

Journalists in the province demanded the government announce compensation for Alam’s family.

In 2020, at least 10 journalists were murdered while multiple others were kidnapped and tortured, according to a report by the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors.