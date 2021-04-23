Jahangir Tareen won’t be facilitated: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Your browser does not support the video tag.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan has given a clear stance," Awan said at a press conference in Lahore. "Be it Jahangir Tareen or anyone else, neither they would be victimised nor facilitated."

Jahangir Tareen, an influential sugar baron who was once a close friend of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was sidelined by the PTI after an inquiry commission on the 2020 sugar crisis accused him of benefitting the most from it.

The report said that six major groups control 51% of the total sugar production. Tareen’s JDW mill has the biggest share that is 20% of the total production.

On March 22, the Federal Investigation Agency filed two FIRs against the estranged PTI leader, accusing him of Rs3.14 billion fraud. The agency also named Tareen’s son Ali Tareen and son-in-law Waleed Akbar Faruki in the cases

Several PTI lawmakers have since extended their support to Tareen. They have accompanied the father-son duo to courts for hearings of corruption cases against them.

Awan, however, said the reservations of pro-Tareen PTI members would soon be reviewed and addressed.

About the PML-N, the Punjab CM's aide said that Shehbaz Sharif has been released . Though his party members have been celebrating his release, they have failed to establish their case in courts, she said.

"The evolution of 'Sheen (Urdu initial for Shehbaz)' from 'Noon (Urdu initial for Nawaz)' is certain and Sheen will do his own politics," Awan added.