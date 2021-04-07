Jahangir Tareen says he is not quitting PTI

Says he has been silent for a year now

“I am still with the party, I am only seeking justice from them,” Tareen said while speaking to the media outside a Lahore banking court.

Tareen’s statement come a day after PPP’s Shehla Raza tweeted that the PTI leader will meet the PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari next week and will join the party. Raza has now deleted the tweet.

He said that he has been silent for almost a year. “What more proof of loyalty do you need?”

The PTI leader said three FIRs were registered and his accounts were frozen even before the case proceedings started.

“I was a friend, why am I being pushed towards enmity?” Tareen said he wants to why he is being targeted.

Tareen was side-lined by the ruling party after an inquiry commission on the 2020 sugar crisis accused him of benefitting the most from it.

On Monday, Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that PTI and Tareen were “two separate things” and the ruling party no longer requires his services.

Jahangir Tareen, Ali Tareen bail extended

The PTI leader and his son Ali Tareen appeared in a banking court seeking extension of their pre-arrest bail in a case related to the sugar crisis in the country. It has been extended till April 10.

The Federal Investigation Authority has summoned them for questioning on April 9. He has been instructed to answer five questions regarding his role as Chief Executive Officer of the JDW Sugar Mills.

FIA has filed money laundering and fraud cases against the PTI leader, his son and son-in-law. The two FIRs included these charges under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating of public shareholders) and 109 (punishment of abetment) of the Pakistan Penal Code read with sections 3 (money laundering) and 4 (punishment for money laundering) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act.