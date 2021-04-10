‘Jahangir Tareen doesn’t have time for small transactions worth Rs2b’

The Federal Investigation Agency summoned PTI leader Jahangir Tareen and his son Ali Tareen on Friday in money laundering and fraud cases.

During the investigation, Tareen reportedly told the investigating officer that he doesn’t focus on small transactions worth Rs2 billion. “I look after many things. I can’t focus on such small things.”

My company is worth Rs100 billion, he remarked. “I don’t look into such small transactions. I will have to ask my accountant about this.”

To this, the investigating officer remarked that he spends more time thinking about buying a motorcycle than Tareen did while making transactions worth billions of rupees.

The officer had asked him about purchasing a farmhouse for Rs2 billion. The farmhouse was running in loss.

Ali Tareen’s son was asked about the same transaction. “How did you sell the farmhouse to your dad for such a high price?”

He replied saying that he only did what his father told him to do.