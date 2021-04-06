Tuesday, April 6, 2021  | 22 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > News

Jahangir Tareen denies reports of joining PPP

Shehla Raza claimed he would meet Zardari next week

Posted: Apr 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Jahangir Tareen denies reports of joining PPP

File photo: SAMAA TV

Estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jahangir Tareen has denied reports of him joining the Pakistan Peoples Party. Tareen told SAMAA TV that the reports of him meeting the PPP leadership and joining the party “hold no truth”. He said a propaganda campaign has been launched against him on the media and social media. Those having news reports against him aired on the media will be disappointed, the estranged PTI leader said. Tareen's statement came minutes after PPP leader Shehla Raza claimed in a Twitter post that Tareen was going to join her party after a meeting with former president Asif Ali Zardari. Tareen met PPP leader Makhdoom Syed Ahmed Mehmood and he would meet Zardari in Karachi next week, she said. “It is believed Jahangir Tareen will leave the PTI and join the PPP along with his aides in the meeting,” Raza said. “If it really happens, there will be no Buzdar, nor Niazi,” she said in the now-deleted tweet. Tareen, once a close friend of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was sidelined by the PTI after an inquiry commission on the 2020 sugar crisis accused him of benefitting the most from it. The report said that six major groups control 51% of the total sugar production in Pakistan. Tareen’s JDW mill has the biggest share that is 20% of the total production.
Estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jahangir Tareen has denied reports of him joining the Pakistan Peoples Party.

Tareen told SAMAA TV that the reports of him meeting the PPP leadership and joining the party “hold no truth”.

He said a propaganda campaign has been launched against him on the media and social media. Those having news reports against him aired on the media will be disappointed, the estranged PTI leader said.

Tareen’s statement came minutes after PPP leader Shehla Raza claimed in a Twitter post that Tareen was going to join her party after a meeting with former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Tareen met PPP leader Makhdoom Syed Ahmed Mehmood and he would meet Zardari in Karachi next week, she said.

“It is believed Jahangir Tareen will leave the PTI and join the PPP along with his aides in the meeting,” Raza said.

“If it really happens, there will be no Buzdar, nor Niazi,” she said in the now-deleted tweet.

Tareen, once a close friend of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was sidelined by the PTI after an inquiry commission on the 2020 sugar crisis accused him of benefitting the most from it.

The report said that six major groups control 51% of the total sugar production in Pakistan. Tareen’s JDW mill has the biggest share that is 20% of the total production.

 
