Saturday, April 17, 2021  | 4 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Jacobabad man shoots wife, sister-in-law for ‘honour’

Suspect arrested, weapon seized: police

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Jacobabad man shoots wife, sister-in-law for ‘honour’

Artwork by SAMAA Digital

A man killed his wife and sister-in-law over accusations of having illicit relations in Jacobabad’s Thul, the police said on Saturday.

The suspect’s neighbors called the police Friday night after hearing shots being fired in the suspect’s house. The police reached the site, arrested the man, and seized his weapon.

He confessed to the crime during questioning.

The bodies have been moved to the Thul Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

In another news, a 13-year-old died after an electricity pole fell on her. Another child was injured in the incident. The body and injured child were immediately rushed to the hospital.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
jacobabad Murder
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Police detain TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi over protest plan
Police detain TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi over protest plan
Bushra Zaidi – a case that changed Karachi by accident
Bushra Zaidi – a case that changed Karachi by accident
Pakistan unblocks WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook after 4hrs
Pakistan unblocks WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook after 4hrs
TLP protesters block major Pakistan roads, highways
TLP protesters block major Pakistan roads, highways
Karachi, Lahore roads blocked as TLP supporters continue protests
Karachi, Lahore roads blocked as TLP supporters continue protests
PML-N's Nosheen Iftikhar wins Daska by-election
PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar wins Daska by-election
Punjab mulls complete lockdown in Lahore
Punjab mulls complete lockdown in Lahore
Pakistan to deploy paramilitary troops to tackle religious party protesters
Pakistan to deploy paramilitary troops to tackle religious party protesters
Ramazan moon sighted in Pakistan
Ramazan moon sighted in Pakistan
Pakistan to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan: Sheikh Rasheed
Pakistan to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan: Sheikh Rasheed
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.