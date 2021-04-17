Jacobabad man shoots wife, sister-in-law for ‘honour’

A man killed his wife and sister-in-law over accusations of having illicit relations in Jacobabad’s Thul, the police said on Saturday.

The suspect’s neighbors called the police Friday night after hearing shots being fired in the suspect’s house. The police reached the site, arrested the man, and seized his weapon.

He confessed to the crime during questioning.

The bodies have been moved to the Thul Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

In another news, a 13-year-old died after an electricity pole fell on her. Another child was injured in the incident. The body and injured child were immediately rushed to the hospital.

