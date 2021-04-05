Monday, April 5, 2021  | 21 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > News

Islamabad suspends public transport on Saturdays, Sundays

Directive to remain in force from April 9 to April 25

The district administration of Islamabad has decided to suspend public transport on Saturdays and Sundays as coronavirus infections in the city continue to rise. In a notification issued on Monday, the administration tightened restrictions. According to Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat, the new directive will remain in force from April 9 to April 25. People violating the SOPs will be fined and punished. No restrictions will, however, be imposed on medical, freight, and emergency transport. On Sunday, the National Command and Operation Centre decided to ban public transport on weekends. The restrictions will remain in place for two weeks from April 10. Train services would continue to operate as per the routine but the number of passengers in trains would be limited to 70%. The decision was taken to curb the rapid spread of the third wave of coronavirus. Pakistan has reported 4,323 new cases in the last 24 hours while 43 people succumbed to the virus. The total number of deaths in the country has climbed to 14,821.
Coronavirus government updates Islamabad
