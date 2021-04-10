Islamabad police arrest four suspected robbers

The Islamabad police arrested four men on Friday for robbing and looting people in the capital city and Punjab.

According to the police, the man leading the robbers, identified as Waseem, has been arrested as well. “We found Rs1.3 million, jewellery and cash from them,” the investigating officer said.

The police have impounded the car the suspects were using. An FIR has been registered at the Bani Gala police station.

“The culprits have confessed to over 40 robberies across Islamabad and Punjab,” the officer said, adding that further investigations in the case are under way.