HOME > News

Islamabad police arrest four suspected robbers

Rs1.3m recovered from them

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 10 hours ago
Posted: Apr 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 10 hours ago
Photo: SAMAA TV

The Islamabad police arrested four men on Friday for robbing and looting people in the capital city and Punjab.

According to the police, the man leading the robbers, identified as Waseem, has been arrested as well. “We found Rs1.3 million, jewellery and cash from them,” the investigating officer said.

The police have impounded the car the suspects were using. An FIR has been registered at the Bani Gala police station.

“The culprits have confessed to over 40 robberies across Islamabad and Punjab,” the officer said, adding that further investigations in the case are under way.

