Islamabad High Court postpones hearings as COVID-19 infections rise

The Islamabad High Court has called off all hearings until April 11, a notification issued by the Registrar’s Office on Friday stated.

The decision was taken after coronavirus infections in the capital city increased. The notification was passed on orders of Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

Only important cases will be heard during this time. These cases will be decided by the chief justice, the instructions added.

A family court in Khanewal’s Mian Channu, on the other hand, was sealed Friday after a judge tested positive for COVID-19. The court has been closed indefinitely and all hearings have been postponed until further notice.

The third wave of coronavirus has tightened its grip in Punjab, Islamabad, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to experts, the rise in cases is because of the UK variant.

Educational institutions in these provinces have all been closed.

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has reported 5,234 coronavirus cases while 83 people lost their lives. According to experts, the third wave of the virus is more lethal than the first two waves.