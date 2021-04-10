Saturday, April 10, 2021  | 26 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Islamabad High Court announces timings for Ramazan

Cases to be heard from 9:30am to 1:30pm

Posted: Apr 10, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Islamabad High Court announces timings for Ramazan

Photo: File

The Islamabad High Court will hear cases Monday to Thursday from 9:30am to 1:30pm during Ramazan, a notification by the registrar’s office stated on Saturday.

On Fridays, cases will be heard from 9am to 12:30pm. Offices inside the court and district courts, on the other hand, will be open from 9am to 2:30pm.

The court and its offices will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Earlier this week, the Federal government announced Ramazan timings for government offices as well. The new timings are:

Mondays to Thursdays: 10am to 4pm
Fridays: 10am to 1pm

