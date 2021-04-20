Tuesday, April 20, 2021  | 7 Ramadhan, 1442
HOME > News

Islamabad court’s former accountant arrested for Rs1b corruption

Suspect used bail bonds for personal use: FIA

Posted: Apr 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
Photo: File

The anti-corruption cell of the Federal Investigation Agency has arrested Islamabad district court’s former accountant on charges of corruption.

According to the FIA spokesperson, Riaz Ahmed was involved in corruption of over Rs1.5 billion during his tenure. “He had been using bail bonds for personal use.”

The suspect was employed as the accountant of a district and sessions court in the capital city in 1996 and retired in 2018. The inquiry was initiated by the agency on orders of Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

Ahmed has been taken into police custody and is being questioned, while further investigations are under way.

