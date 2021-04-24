Saturday, April 24, 2021  | 11 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Islamabad authorities seal dozens of shops for violating coronavirus SOPs

Pakistan Army soldiers accompanied the authorities

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Islamabad authorities seal dozens of shops for violating coronavirus SOPs

Photo: Online

The Islamabad authorities sealed on Friday dozens of shops and arrested shopkeepers for violating the coronavirus SOPs.

The Pakistan Army soldiers accompanied the authorities for the operation.

City AC Rana Moosa visited markets and shops at Aabpara Market, G-9 Markaz, and E-11.

On Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that he has asked the military to help ensure the SOP implementation across the country. He remarked that soldiers will perform duties alongside the police.

Pakistan is facing the third wave of the coronavirus. The country has been reported over 5,000 cases every day for the last week.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Covid News
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan installs first-ever mobile phone tower at K2 base camp
Pakistan installs first-ever mobile phone tower at K2 base camp
Pakistan bans outdoor dining, offices to close at 2pm
Pakistan bans outdoor dining, offices to close at 2pm
Countrywide strike in TLP support, police, rangers on high alert
Countrywide strike in TLP support, police, rangers on high alert
Two TLP supporters killed in clash with Lahore police
Two TLP supporters killed in clash with Lahore police
Five killed, 12 injured in blast at Quetta's Serena Hotel
Five killed, 12 injured in blast at Quetta’s Serena Hotel
TLP ends Lahore sit-in as govt accedes to demands
TLP ends Lahore sit-in as govt accedes to demands
Karachi police recover beautician’s body from retired army officer’s farmhouse
Karachi police recover beautician’s body from retired army officer’s farmhouse
Cambridge exams being taken as per policy, government tells court
Cambridge exams being taken as per policy, government tells court
TLP releases 11 hostages after talks with government: Sheikh Rasheed
TLP releases 11 hostages after talks with government: Sheikh Rasheed
Harming Pakistan won't make a difference to West: PM Khan
Harming Pakistan won’t make a difference to West: PM Khan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.