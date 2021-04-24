Islamabad authorities seal dozens of shops for violating coronavirus SOPs

The Islamabad authorities sealed on Friday dozens of shops and arrested shopkeepers for violating the coronavirus SOPs.

The Pakistan Army soldiers accompanied the authorities for the operation.

City AC Rana Moosa visited markets and shops at Aabpara Market, G-9 Markaz, and E-11.

On Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that he has asked the military to help ensure the SOP implementation across the country. He remarked that soldiers will perform duties alongside the police.

Pakistan is facing the third wave of the coronavirus. The country has been reported over 5,000 cases every day for the last week.