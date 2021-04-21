Wednesday, April 21, 2021  | 8 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Is the government going to revoke the ban on TLP?

Outlawed group called off their sit-in on Tuesday

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 min ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 min ago

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan workers called off their sit-in outside Lahore's Rehmatul Lil Alameen mosque after over a week. They were protesting against the arrest of their party chief Saad Hussain Rizvi.

TLP leader Maulana Shafiq Ameeni claimed that the government accepted the party's demands and tabled a resolution on the expulsion of the French ambassador. The release of Rizvi and other arrested workers has been ordered too, he added.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, while addressing a press conference on Tuesday, explained that the government will only release the workers who were arrested under the Maintenance of Public Order.

"Eight hundred policemen were injured in Punjab and five martyred during the protests," he claimed. "We won't forgive the people responsible for it." The workers who have been booked under rioting and murder cases won't be released.

Sources have revealed that the ban on the group is not being reversed. It was an official decision of the government. If the members want, then they can file an appeal against the decision within 30 days.

It was agreed that protest sites will be marked in all provinces so that the people are not inconvenienced in any way.

The government has reportedly also decided that western countries will be sensitized to the issue of blasphemy, and Islamic countries urged to take a stance against blasphemous content.

The TLP and government negotiations began after protracted protests from the political party and its supporters across Pakistan starting last week. The protests began over the publication of blasphemous caricatures in a French magazine. The TLP had been agitating from November and had been in talks with the government. However, when its chief Saad Rizvi planned to march on Islamabad, he was taken into custody. Protests broke out after that, especially in Lahore and Karachi.

Parliament to debate expulsion of French ambassador

The National Assembly of Pakistan adopted on Tuesday a resolution condemning blasphemous caricatures in a French magazine, hours after the outlawed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan and government reached an agreement.

The resolution condemned the publication of sacrilegious caricatures by Charlie Hebdo on Sept 1, 2020. Despite the severe reaction from the Muslim world when the magazine first published such caricatures in 2015, it again tried to hurt the sentiments of Muslims, it said.

The resolution demands:

  1. The expulsion of the French ambassador be debated in parliament
  2. All European countries, especially France, be conveyed the seriousness of the matter
  3. All Muslim countries be consulted and the issue be jointly presented before the international community

In the end, it said that matters concerning international relations were the prerogative of the state, and no person, group, or party could exert pressure illegally when it came to this.

The resolution said that provincial governments should set aside public space for protests so that there are no disruptions caused to daily life.

Pakistan bans TLP

On Thursday, the government formally proscribed the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan

The government has reasonable grounds to believe that the TLP “engaged in terrorism, acted in a manner prejudicial to the peace and security of the country”, a notification issued by the Interior Ministry stated.

The religious group “intimidated the public, caused grievous bodily harm, hurt and death to the personnel of law enforcement agencies and innocent bystanders”, it added.

Read: Pakistan has banned TLP. What will happen next?

The party has been proscribed under section 11B (1) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997. It empowers the government to ban an organization involved in terrorism.

The ban will be placed under Section 11-B of the Ant-Terrorism Act, 1997, which gives the government powers to ban an organization involved or participating in terrorism. 

Supporters of the religious party took to the streets earlier this week after their chief Saad Hussain Rizvi was arrested.

FaceBook WhatsApp
fawad chaudhry TLP
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Bushra Zaidi – a case that changed Karachi by accident
Bushra Zaidi – a case that changed Karachi by accident
Pakistan unblocks WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook after 4hrs
Pakistan unblocks WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook after 4hrs
Countrywide strike in TLP support, police, rangers on high alert
Countrywide strike in TLP support, police, rangers on high alert
Two TLP supporters killed in clash with Lahore police
Two TLP supporters killed in clash with Lahore police
Pakistan installs first-ever mobile phone tower at K2 base camp
Pakistan installs first-ever mobile phone tower at K2 base camp
TLP ends Lahore sit-in as govt accedes to demands
TLP ends Lahore sit-in as govt accedes to demands
TLP protest Day 3: Lahore roads blocked, govt reviews security
TLP protest Day 3: Lahore roads blocked, govt reviews security
Pakistan to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan: Sheikh Rasheed
Pakistan to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan: Sheikh Rasheed
Karachi police recover beautician’s body from retired army officer’s farmhouse
Karachi police recover beautician’s body from retired army officer’s farmhouse
TLP releases 11 hostages after talks with government: Sheikh Rasheed
TLP releases 11 hostages after talks with government: Sheikh Rasheed
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.