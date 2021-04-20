Iqbal demands govt table its agreement with TLP in parliament

Accuses it of doing politics on the issue

The House is debating the matter of Namoos-e-Risalat (PBUH) but the prime minister is absent, Iqbal said on the floor of the assembly.

The National Assembly earlier passed a resolution condemning blasphemous caricatures in a French magazine. The development came mere hours after the TLP and the government reached an agreement after late night talks Monday.

"The prime minister had the resolution tabled by a private member, none of the ministers sitting [in the assembly] presented it," Iqbal lamented. "The agreement should have also been tabled along with the resolution."

He accused the government of doing politics on the issue, adding that Namoos-e-Risalat (PBUH) is part of every Muslim's faith.

The TLP and the government negotiations began after violent protests broke out across Pakistan last week. The protests began after the government arrested TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi.

It came after Rizvi announced a march on Islamabad over the government's failure to expel the French ambassador.