Tuesday, April 20, 2021  | 7 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Iqbal demands govt table its agreement with TLP in parliament

Accuses it of doing politics on the issue

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago

The government must table the agreement it signed with the outlawed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan in the National Assembly, PML-N MNA Ahsan Iqbal said Tuesday.

The House is debating the matter of Namoos-e-Risalat (PBUH) but the prime minister is absent, Iqbal said on the floor of the assembly.

The National Assembly earlier passed a resolution condemning blasphemous caricatures in a French magazine. The development came mere hours after the TLP and the government reached an agreement after late night talks Monday.

"The prime minister had the resolution tabled by a private member, none of the ministers sitting [in the assembly] presented it," Iqbal lamented. "The agreement should have also been tabled along with the resolution."

He accused the government of doing politics on the issue, adding that Namoos-e-Risalat (PBUH) is part of every Muslim's faith.

The TLP and the government negotiations began after violent protests broke out across Pakistan last week. The protests began after the government arrested TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi.

It came after Rizvi announced a march on Islamabad over the government's failure to expel the French ambassador.
FaceBook WhatsApp
ahsan IQBAL Pakistan PML-N PTI TLP
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Bushra Zaidi – a case that changed Karachi by accident
Bushra Zaidi – a case that changed Karachi by accident
Pakistan unblocks WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook after 4hrs
Pakistan unblocks WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook after 4hrs
Countrywide strike in TLP support, police, rangers on high alert
Countrywide strike in TLP support, police, rangers on high alert
Two TLP supporters killed in clash with Lahore police
Two TLP supporters killed in clash with Lahore police
National Assembly to debate expulsion of French ambassador
National Assembly to debate expulsion of French ambassador
Pakistan installs first-ever mobile phone tower at K2 base camp
Pakistan installs first-ever mobile phone tower at K2 base camp
Pakistan to deploy paramilitary troops to tackle religious party protesters
Pakistan to deploy paramilitary troops to tackle religious party protesters
TLP protest Day 3: Lahore roads blocked, govt reviews security
TLP protest Day 3: Lahore roads blocked, govt reviews security
Pakistan to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan: Sheikh Rasheed
Pakistan to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan: Sheikh Rasheed
Ramazan moon sighted in Pakistan
Ramazan moon sighted in Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.