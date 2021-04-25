Introducing e-voting machines to make election process credible: PM Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that the main objective behind the formation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was to bring powerful and corrupt people before the law.

The prime minister said this in a video message on the 25th foundation day of his party. He said he came into politics to ensure the supremacy of law in the country.

The youth played a cardinal role in PTI’s rise and acceptability among the masses, according to PM Khan. The October 30, 2011 rally in Lahore took him and his party to new heights of popularity. He said it led to the party’s victory in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the 2013 elections, despite massive rigging of polls.

The prime minister said he demanded the then government open four constituencies, but these demands fell on deaf ears. Consequently, he said, his party organized a 126-day-long sit-in in Islamabad, but no attention was given to electoral reforms.

The PTI government is now working on introducing internationally recognized electronic voting machines, he said.

These machines will make the election process credible and everyone would accept the results, PM Khan added.